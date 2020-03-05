‘No man is God’ – Obaseki, Edo APC celebrates Oshiomhole’s removal

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, declared Wednesday, March 4, 2020, a great day for the people of the state and the party after an Abuja High Court sacked the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki said this at the party’s rally held at Urokpota ground, Benin.

He said the suspension of the embattled national chairman would provide the needed atmosphere for peace in the party in the state.

“Today is a great day for us in the party. The Abuja High Court has just asked the national chairman of the party to step aside.

“I believed this will further create the atmosphere for peace in the state.

“This has further shown to us that no man is God,” he said.

Obaseki said the party is one, noting that the problem he was having with the national chairman was that he failed to heed to him when he asked him to denounce the EPM which he refused.

He said he was not afraid to see people coming out to say that they want to contest for the governorship position but they have to do it according to the rules of the game.

On his part, the factional party chairman, Mr. Aselm Ojezua, called on the lawmakers who have abandoned their legislative duty and decided to make Abuja their home to have a rethink and come back home to resume their duty to those who elected them into office.

He said they should be able to learn from what has happened to the national chairman of the party and come back home.

“If a child deeps his hands into faeces, we will not cut off the child’s hands because of that.

“We want our brothers who have gone to stay in Abuja and have abandoned their duty – we want them to come back home and when they come, we will receive them,” Ojezua pleaded on their behalf.

The governor, flanked by other party faithful in the state later marched through the Airport Road in jubilation to the party secretariat.