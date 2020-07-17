No hazard allowance in the UK – Minister warns Nigerian doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has told Nigerian doctors planning to emigrate to the United Kingdom to take note of the fact that they will not be paid hazard allowance if they do so.

Ehanire said this during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Thursday while responding to a question regarding the failed attempt of 58 doctors to travel to the UK last week.

“I think we are one of the few countries giving hazard allowance. This UK where they are going, there is no hazard allowance, they don’t give doctors hazard allowance but you just get your salary, that is all because I have spoken to the doctors there.

“They say it is part of your job and that is what you are trained for. They don’t pay you anything but here apart from your salary we try to add something to it with the hope that you will stay. We also appeal to state governments to prioritize the employment of doctors some of whom have not been employed,” he said.

The minister said Nigeria would not stop doctors who wanted to emigrate but they must ensure that they have visas.

Furthermore, he argued that Nigerians who became doctors through subsidized education and scholarship ought to remain in the country and give back to their community.

