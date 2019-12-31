No governor has done one-tenth of my accomplishments in Imo – Okorocha

The immediate past Governor of Imo State and lawmaker representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that no governor, past or present in Imo State has been able to beat his record of achievements.

The lawmaker, who spoke on Channels TV programme, Newsnight, went ahead to describe himself as the most highly misunderstood person in Nigerian politics.

He said:

“I wish you can meet the governor of Imo State (Emeka Ihedioha) and ask that Rochas said what he has done is not up to one-tenth of what I have done, or other governors put together have done.

“The first international cargo airport in Imo state, I built it and it was adjudged the best in the country by FAAN.

“I built 30 hospitals, some of them completed, while most are not completed, but they have all the roofs, tiled, except equipping; I built one of the best state high courts, the best prison, the best police headquarters.

“I know my nature, I am highly misunderstood in this country, and some people define me from different angles. If I do one-tenth of what the governor is doing there, the whole world will hear about it.”