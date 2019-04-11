‘No Google Without Ifa’ – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has stated that the Google originated from the ‘Ifa’ Yoruba for the oracle.

Ogunwusi said this during the press tour of the tourists’ sites within the ancient city ahead of the Tourism Innovation and Development Innovation Conference (TIDA) slated for April 24.

The theme of the forthcoming conference is: “Impact of Sustainable Tourism Development and Marketing of Tourism Destinations on Host Communities”.

‘Odu Ifa’ refers to the verses of the literary corpus that are usually consulted by people who believe in its efficacy before embarking on any project or activity. It is also a West African religion and system of divination.

Ogunwusi said that ‘Ifa’ as a form of divination was all about sourcing for information and knowledge through traditional consultation.

The revered traditional ruler said that Google could be regarded as the modern way of sourcing for past information and what was likely to happen in the future too.

He said that ‘Ifa’ originated several thousands of years ago and is seen as the voice of the almighty God referred to as “Orisa Oke” which is supreme to other lesser gods.

“Without ‘Ifa’, there could never have been the google, so the google is the modern-day version of ‘Ifa’.

“‘Ifa’ is all about information, getting knowledge from the Almighty God.”