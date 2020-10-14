‘No fight between Lampard, Kante’ – Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea have denied reports of a discord between manager Frank Lampard and France midfielder N’Golo Kante.

According to Le Parisien, Kante was said to be furious when Lampard turned down his request to attend a friend’s wedding prior to the international break.

The midfielder was reported to be keen on moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer as a result of the rift.

But a Chelsea spokesperson who spoke to Daily Mail has quashed the rumour and labelled it a ‘total nonsense’.

Rumours of a bust-up with Lampard came as a huge surprise considering the pair came into the season on good terms.

It was only in May that the Chelsea boss allowed Kante to miss training for however long was necessary due to the midfielder’s concerns about coronavirus.

