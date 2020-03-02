Sani

‘No face, no name’ – Shehu Sani mocks FG over Italian with coronavirus

Senator Shehu Sani has criticised the federal government’s handling of the identity of the Italian who first tested positive to coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Monday, March 2, the former lawmaker mocked the government’s approach, saying he hoped the man was not a spirit.

He wrote: “I hope this Italian is not a spirit from Ancient Rome; no name and no face yet.”

Sani’s take comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerians to be calm and not panic over the dreaded virus.

The president reposed confidence in the ability of the ministry of health to handle the pandemic.

