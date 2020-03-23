No Coronavirus in Onitsha – Anambra Govt

The Anambra State Government has refuted the news making the rounds on social media claiming that seven persons have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the commercial city of Onitsha.

A statement on Sunday by the state Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, C Don Adinuba, said that the purported press conference by one Dr Frank Ndubuisi was a farce.

He said that while the Nigerian Medical Association in Onitsha held no event ascribed to it, the Onitsha General Hospital on its part has treated no one with Coronavirus

Adinuba said: “There is no case of COVID 19 in the state, let alone seven of them in Onitsha.

“There is no medical doctor with the name of Frank Ndubuisi Obi who purportedly addressed the press on this phantom development in Onitsha.

“The Nigerian Medical Association in Onitsha held no event ascribed to it in the fake news.

"The Nigerian Medical Association in Onitsha held no event ascribed to it in the fake news.

The Commissioner insisted that neither the Onitsha General Hospital nor any other hospital has run any test on Coronavirus or treated anyone with the disease.

He stressed that no area in the commercial city has been cordoned off by the State Government over the dreaded Coronavirus.

Adinuba urged residents of the state to always observe personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing by keeping six feet away from other persons.

He added: “Avoid handshakes and embraces. The State Government assures all and sundry of its preparedness to protect the life of everyone in the state.”