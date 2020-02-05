‘No compulsion in religion’ – Atiku slams Buhari over Boko Haram claim

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, urged the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), not to rationalise killings in whatever form.

He stated this in response to an article published in Speaking Out, in which Buhari, in a guest opinion column for “Christianity Today,” claimed that 90 per cent of all Boko Haram victims in the past years have been Muslims, adding that the perception that Boko Haram insurgents were always targeting Christians in Nigeria is not true.

Buhari had said,

“It is the reality that some 90 per cent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims. They include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslims schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmate, shooting inside mosques; and the murder of two prominent imams.

“It is simple fact that these now-falling terrorists have targeted the vulnerable, the religious, the non-religious, the young, and the old without discrimination.”

But Atiku, in reaction to Buhari’s comment, cautioned against rationalising killings.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, @atiku, said killing by any misguided group is wrong and should be condemned.

He tweeted:

“We must not rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any other misguided group, is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion. Only love. –AA”