‘No chance’ – Klopp dismisses Messi links

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says wantaway FC Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will be a fantastic addition to his side, but there was no chance it would happen because of the astronomical amount of money involved.

Messi stunned world football earlier this week when he expressed his desire to leave FC Barcelona after nearly two decades with the Catalan club.

When asked if he would like to bring the Argentine magician to Anfield, Klopp said: “Interest? Yeah, who doesn’t want Messi in their team.

“But the numbers are absolutely not for us. We don’t even start thinking about it. No chance! But… good player.”

A study by French newspaper L’Equipe earlier this year said Messi earns 8.2 million euros per month from Barca.

This is way more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar, who earn 4.5 million and 3 million euros respectively.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool last season, appear to be the favourites to sign the six-time world player of the year.

Some of Messi’s best moments on the Camp Nou pitch came under the guidance of former Barca coach Guardiola.

“It will make it even more difficult to beat them (Manchester City), which was already very difficult,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with English FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley.

“For the Premier League, it will be great having the best player in the world in the league. I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it will be.

“It will be interesting too because Messi has never played in another league apart from Spain. I will like to see it, but I’m not sure if I will.”

