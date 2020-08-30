No black box in Lagos crashed helicopter

The Bell 206 Helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation limited that crashed on Friday in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State was not fitted with Black Box or Flight Data Recorder, FDR.

In a statement Saturday, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Spokesman, Mr Tunji Oketunbi said the crashed Bell helicopter was “not fitted with Black Box”.

Speaking about Friday crash, Engineer Akin Olateru, Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Commissioner said fitting of Black Box on an aircraft depends on weight classification, Vanguard writes.

“The classification is about weight of the aircraft and the number of seats. In this case, the Bell 206 doesn’t have have any fitted,” Olateru said.

The AIB Commissioner’s position is supported by International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, Annexes.”

It is now expected that the AIB will have to rely on the helicopter Cockpit Voice Recorder, CVR, and eyewitnesses account to unravel the cause of Friday’s Quorum Aviation helicopter crash.

