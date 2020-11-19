‘No apologies’ – Wike speaks on proscribing IPOB

Governor Nyesom Wike says he has no regret proscribing the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State due to his belief in the unity of Nigeria.

He said Nigerians must at all times rise to protect and defend the interest of the country, and not allow parochial, sentimental politics to destroy the country.

The governor stated this when a delegation of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt , to commend him for his untiring efforts and dedication to protect the interest of ethnic groups living in Rivers State.

The governor said the #EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and committed arson by killing 6 Army officers, 4 Police officers, burnt police stations and courts.

According to him, he cannot seat as governor and watch such lawless acts to be perpetrated by a people that has been proscribed by the federal government to cause ethnic war.

“Without any apology, I am a true Nigerian. I believe that things must be done properly in a way that every component part of this country will be satisfied.”

Governor Wike, reiterated that he has never been against any particular ethnic group living in the State, including every law abiding Igbos. He however, maintained that as a governor he cannot tolerate a situation where some misguided persons under the guise of IPOB would unleash attack innocent Nigerians in Rivers State.

CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said they were in the State to express their profound gratitude to the Governor for his leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment deployed in protecting Northern communities from the violence and violation of their rights and dignity during the mayhem in Oyigbo.

“Your concerned promptness in redeeming the solemn pledge of N200 million to the families of security personnel affected negatively by the flip side of the protests is certainly reassuring. We reasonably believe that if the federal authorities were to emulate the wisdom of offering such incentive to our troops on the front line, it would heighten their morale which is a present very low.”

