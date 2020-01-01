‘No apologies over declaring Rivers a Christian State’ – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday restated his position that Rivers is a Christian state, adding that no amount of intimidation or propaganda will make him change his stance.

According to him, God in his infinite mercy has continued to show compassion to the state “despite the machinations of the wicked”.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, spoke at a Special Annual Thanksgiving Service by the Apara Committee of Friends at the St Silas Anglican Church, Eneka.

“The governor will not change his decision no matter the level of intimidation or criticism about his declaration that Rivers is a Christian state.

“The reason is very simple. As a son and governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that.

“The governor has seen God’s goodness, mercy and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.

“That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers, a Christian state,” Woke said.

He added that the Wike administration will continue to invest in the security of lives and property.

“You will agree with me that the level of insecurity has reduced to the minimum level, even in this festive period.

“God Almighty has given us peace and we will continue to live in peace,” he said.

He appealed to those in areas where three bridges are being constructed to bear with the administration as the hardship would be over in 16 months.

He said: “I want to appeal to us that whatever inconveniences that we are suffering are for a temporal moment.

“In the next 16 months, all the inconveniences you are passing through will be a thing of the past.”

A highpoint of the event was the presentation of an award to Governor Wike.