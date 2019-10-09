‘No Apologies’ – Okowa defends Appointing Daughter as Aide

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has declared he has no apologies for appointing one of his daughters as an aide, adding that she is eminently qualified for the position.

“It is not true that I have two of my daughter’s appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified,” he said.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”

Okowa also said the choice of who becomes the next governor of Delta State in 2023 will be determined by God.

He said although he expressed his personal view that his successor should come from Delta Central, the choice ultimately was beyond him.

Okowa said he has his views which he cannot enforce, adding that the most important factor is the need to ensure “unity and equity”.

The governor, who spoke at a media quarterly briefing in Asaba, said the PDP will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps the people United, realising that working together makes the party stronger.