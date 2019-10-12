NNPC discovers oil in the north-east

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of oil in the north-eastern part of the country.

Samson Makoji, acting group general manager, group public affairs division of the corporation, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity in the Gongola Basin will “attract foreign investment, generate employment for people to earn income and increase government revenues”.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-Eastern part of the country,” the statement read.

“It would be recalled that drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was flagged-off in a colourful ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd of February, 2019.

“NNPC acquired 435.54km2 of 3D Seismic Data over Kolmani Prospect in the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. This was to evaluate Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Kolmani River 1 Well Discovery of 33 BCF and explore deeper levels.”

Makoji explained that one of the rigs was drilled to a total depth of 13,701feet, which led to the discovery of oil and gas in several levels.

He said on Thursday evening, one of the reservoirs was perforated and “hydrocarbon started flowing to the well head at 21:20hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the Rig”.

Makoji said NNPC has deployed world-class cutting-edge technologies to de-risk exploration in the frontier basins, adding that the corporation plans to drill additional wells for full evaluation of the hydrocarbon volume in the Gongola Basin.

He also said attention would be given to the Dahomey and Anambra Basins which have already witnessed oil and gas discoveries.