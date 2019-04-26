NNPC Denies Plans to Transfer NGMC from Warri to Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plans to relocate its Gas Marketing Subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), from Warri to Abuja.

This was disclosed this in a statement issued Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affiars Division , in Abuja, on Friday.

It also said that the purported plans to spend N120million as yearly rent and another N294million to relocate NGMC to Abuja were false and should be discountenanced by members of the public.

According to Ughumadu, they needed to make the clarification because of a misleading report on social media on the purported relocation and allocation of the huge sums of money for that purpose.

It described the misinformation by the group as malicious and capable of inciting the public, particularly NGMC’s host communities, against the company.

“NGMC remains committed to staying and executing it business operations in the Niger Delta.

“The company is poised to sustaining the existing relations between it and its esteemed stakeholders and members of the public,” the nation’s oil firm added.