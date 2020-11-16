NNPC, CBN failed to remit N3.235trn – Auditor-General

The Auditor General of the Federation has queried the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not remitting about N3.235 trillion from the sale of domestic crude to the Federations Account in 2014.

In one of the numerous audit queries pending against the NNPC before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, the Auditor General said that the corporation has also failed to respond to similar issue raised in 2012.

The new query is coming less than two weeks after the Auditor General’s office also submitted a similar query to the Committee accusing the NNPC of illegal withdrawals of $20.301 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Dividends account, The Nation writes.

Following the development, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account has asked the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari and the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emiefele to appear before the House to offer explanation on the issue.

The audit query, from the oAuGF states that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2015, a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”

