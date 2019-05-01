NNPC Allays Scarcity Fears, Commences Additional 2bn Litres PMS Supply

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Baru has said that to sustain the present seamless supply of petrol across the country, the corporation was adding 2 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol to its stock every month with effect from April.

The GMD said this when he received an award for Leadership Innovation and Repositioning from the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement by NNPC spokesman Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, Dr. Baru was represented by the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), an NNPC subsidiary, Mr. Umar Ajiya.

Baru said all products were available and at government approved prices, emphasizing that the price of petrol remained N145.00 per litre, while calling on RETEAN not to allow their members to be shortchanged and report any marketer who contravenes the law to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The NNPC, he said, had embarked on the revamp of its refineries which began with the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, in order to reduce the importation of petroleum products in the country.

The effort of the NNPC to end cross border smuggling of petroleum Products in the country also received a boost as the RTEAN pledged its support to the corporation to end the practice.

National President of RTEAN, Comrade Osakpawan Eriyo, who made the pledge at the National Executive Council meeting of the Association in Abuja said as stakeholders, his association would support “any initiative by the NNPC to restore sanity to the Industry and we will be with you to fish out every unscrupulous element in the system.”