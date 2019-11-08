NNPC allays fears of fuel scarcity during Yuletide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the House of Representatives have assured Nigerians that there will be no incidence of fuel scarcity during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, gave the assurance in Lagos during an inspection tour of the newly rehabilitated Ijegun-Egba access road, TheNation writes.

The road project was funded by the Satellite petroleum product depot owners operating in the community to help alleviate the plight of the residents and also ease movements of petroleum products in and out of the community.

In a chat with newsmen during the tour, Kyari, who led the inspection team, said there is over 2.6 billion litres of petrol in stock and that can carry Nigerians throughout the festive seasons.

The NNPC DG allayed fear of any scarcity of fuel arising from distribution glitch, saying the Corporation has a robust supply plan to make sure such does not occur.

Kyari said: “We have over 2.6 billion litres of product in tank and in marine in the country, PMS (petrol) in particular. We have a robust supply plan that stretches well across the Christmas period and into the New Year and actually forever. Our plans are robust, so we have no fear whatsoever of any supply disruption or distribution recession and Nigerians will go to Christmas peacefully.”

He said the era of sharp practices by unscrupulous persons in the supply and distribution activities has gone, adding: “I have never seen this level of alignment of stakeholders as we see today and I know that those sharp practices of the past are gone for good.

“That’s why we are talking to our partners, the deport owners and every stakeholder, and they have assured us that nothing like that will happen.”