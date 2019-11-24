Nnewi celebrates Buhari’s appointment of Moughalo as NIWA boss

People of Nnewi, Anambra State, have praised President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of George Muoghalu as Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

The community made the commendation on sunday at a grand reception at Dame Virgy Etaiba Event Center, Nnewi organized in honour of the NIWA boss.

Muoghalu, National auditor, All Progressives Congress (APC), who hails from the community, was last month appointed to head NIWA by President Buhari.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers of the reception, former Anambra State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Emma Nsoedo congratulated the celebrant on his appointment.

He described the appointment as a watershed in their relationship with Buhari, saying it was the first time a citizen of the town was being appointed by the present administration, TheNation writes.

Also speaking, former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etaiba said Muoghalu deserved the appointment, describing him as a politician worthy of emulation.

“George Moghalu is a prominent Nnewi indigene who cannot be forgotten in a hurry,” she said.

Responding, Muoghalu appreciated his friends who put their resources together to honour him, saying he saw the appointment as an opportunity to showcase the Nnewi spirit and demonstrate what the industrial city stood for.

He said, “I’m overwhelmed by the honor done to me. I reassure all of you here, including my friends and Nnewi people that I will never disappoint you in my new assignment.”