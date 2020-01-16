Nnedi Okorafor’s Award-Winning Book ‘Binti’ Novellas to be Adapted for Hulu

THR is reporting that Media Res is bringing author Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning book Binti to the screen.

According to the outlet, this is being championed by Hulu, which handed out the script order for an adaptation of the three-part, African futuristic novella.

Okorafor won the prestigious Hugo and Nebula awards for best novella, Binti which is set in a technologically and socially advanced future.

THR says:

“It tells the story of a brilliant and rebellious young woman who is destined to lead her community in Africa. But when she’s admitted to the most prestigious academy in the galaxy, she chooses a different path and, rejecting her family’s wishes, leaves her community behind in favor of the starry skies.”

The outlet also adds adds:

Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s Watchmen, Hulu’s PEN15, Apple’s The Morning Show) will pen the script alongside author Okorafor. The studio is Media Res, the banner launched by former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. The latter will exec produce alongside Osei-Kuffour and Okorafor. Media Res senior vp TV Dani Gorin will co-executive produce. The project reunites Osei-Kuffour with Media Res, which was the studio on Apple’s first scripted original, The Morning Show.

We can’t wait!