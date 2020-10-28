Nnamdi Oboli Pens Beautiful Message to Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Wife, Omoni

Nnamdi Oboli and his actress and filmmaker wife, Omoni Oboli are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The 50-year-old father of three took to his Instagram page to pen a beautiful message on the journey so far in wedded bliss.

Nnamdi Oboli shared a picture of himself and his Mrs showing off their wedding rings as he noted that time has indeed flown by in their marital journey.

Oboli who expressed gratitude that he and Omoni are still a ‘work that’s not yet done’ wished himself and his Mrs many more years together as he declared once again, his love for the wife of his youth.

See his beautiful message below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

