Nnamdi Kanu’s family hail police after parents’ burial

The family of Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed appreciation over the peaceful conduct of their parents’ burial on Friday last week.

In a statement Tuesday by the second son, Kanunta Kanu, the family thanked the Commissioner of Police in Abia state, Mr Ene Okon, and operatives of the Nigerian Police for providing security during the burial.

They also thanked their friends and wellwishers for conducting themselves responsibly during the burial at their country home in Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia.

“Like you all know that prior to the burial there were a lot of speculations, but we are glad to say that our people came for the burial and from report we have gotten they all got home successfully.

“We thank our friends for conducting themselves peacefully, there was no shooting, confrontation during the burial.”

