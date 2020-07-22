Nnamdi Kanu warns IPOB to stop attacking Yoruba people

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called for a cease fire on attacks against Yoruba people.

In a memo made available to journalists on Tuesday in Awka and signed by IPOB Head of Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB called on all its members to follow the directive from its leader.

The statement partly reads: “To this effect, all IPOB media personnel operating on different segments and platforms be it on print, radio, visual and social media as well as the generality of IPOB family members must strictly obey that directive as given by our leader.

“lt is time to once again exhibit the discipline for which IPOB is known for. We must use the knowledge and information acquired from Radio Biafra during Onyendu’s (Kanu) teachings and those attained from individual research to present our view points on issues of public interest and debate.”

