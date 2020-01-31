Nnamdi Kanu turns up at Donald Trump’s rally [Photos]

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was in attendance at the President Donald Trump rally which took place in Des Moines, Iowa.

The self-styled IPOB leader attended the rally held on Thursday at Drake University and shared pictures taken at the event on Twitter on Friday.

Kanu said he was at the VIP section and met several Republican heavyweights.

His tweet read:

“It’s my pleasure be at Trump Rally in Des Moines Iowa, by the way, VIP section, and I could see some @GOP heavyweights. The energy in the place is electrifying. The people of USA love @realDonaldTrump #MAGA,” Kanu said.

The rally is Trump’s fourth in the year as he warms up for election season.

