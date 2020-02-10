Nnamdi Kanu threatens to hunt down children of Abia CP

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to hunt down the children of Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon if any killing occurs at the burial ceremony of his parents in Afaraukwu on Friday February 14.

The IPOB leader addressed the Abia Commissioner as “Inspector Okon” and also attached his photo in the Facebook post in which he passed off his threat.

Nnamdi Kanu wrote:

“If Inspector Okon and his commanders come to my father’s house to kill anyone on 14th February 2020 at my parents’ burial, we will hunt down their children.”

Kanu’s home in Afarauku has been surrounded by military personnel in anticipation of his return for his parents’ burial.

The CP, Ene Okon, had threatened to deal decisively with IPOB members who foment trouble on the day of the burial.

It is not yet certain whether Kanu will return for the burial.