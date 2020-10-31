Nnamdi Kanu talks Biafra, Buhari and Northern Oligarchy in explosive interview with Dele Momodu [Watch]

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has opened up on the clamour for self-governance by the south-east region in a new tell-all interview with renowned journalist and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu.

In a well-thought-out interview, Momodu grilled the self-styled separatist leader on a range of issues including his theory on the identity of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, the marginalisation of the south-east region, the quest for continued domination by the northern oligarchy, unity of the southern region and the recent #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Kanu’s responses were as explosive as the questions were provocative.

Enjoy a clip of the interview session below…

,

