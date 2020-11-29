Nnamdi Kanu raises alarm over plot to execute IPOB members

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called the attention of the world over the alleged arrest and air lifting of its memebrs to states in northern Nigeria for possible execution without trace.

Kanu in a statement to journalists in Awka, Anambra State capital, accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, security agencies and the Nigerian government of conspiring to arrest Jewish worshippers praying inside a synagogue and citizens of Obigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “IPOB intelligence unit discovered how Nigeria Army in collaboration with Gov Wike was picking anybody suspected to be IPOB or supporter of IPOB in Obigbo Rivers State.

“Our intelligence revealed that the Nigeria Army and police abducted over 300 innocent people out of Rivers State and took them to Army barracks in some Northern States including Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Kano with the intention of keeping them incommunicado to their people before taking them to abattoir where they will slaughter them without the knowledge of the public.

“It is also at our disposal that the Nigeria Government, Gov Wike and the Army slaughtered over 500 innocent people and arrested more than 1,000 persons in Obigbo LGA Rivers State during the EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

“We are equally aware of those scattered in so many barracks particularly the 300 innocent youths detained in Obinze army barrack in Imo State and other army barracks in Biafraland. Nigeria government and her partners in crime, the security forces are abducting youths of Biafra from Rivers State and airlifting them to the Boko Haram territories for possible executions.”

While accusing the Nigerian Army Headquarters of secretly removing innocent Jewish worshipers and Christians from Biafraland to dungeons in the “Islamic Northern part of Nigeria”, Kanu called for those spearheading the atrocities to be held accountable

