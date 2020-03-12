Nnamdi Kanu raises alarm over ‘herdsmen’ carnage in Ebonyi

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm over the massacre of about 20 persons in Ndegu Orie, Umuoguduakpu community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A killer gang of 35 was reported to have stormed the community in the wee hours of Tuesday in army uniform.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka, the IPOB Leader accused South-East governors of aiding and abetting Fulani terrorist groups in the South-East.

He said: “On 10/03/2020 about 1430hrs at Ndegu Orie Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Govt Area of Ebonyi State, armed Fulani terrorists camped at neighbouring Agila community Ado LGA of Benue state, numbering about thirty five (35), some dressed in military uniform and supported by the Nigerian Army who were already present in Umuoguduakpu village harassing people.

“These Fulani terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian Army invaded the community and killed 20 persons.

“Also houses and farm produce storage facilities were burnt and destroyed during the attack. These Fulani terrorists and Nigerian soldiers beheaded their Biafran victims in their trademark Jihadi style. They also destroyed Bethel Methodist Church at Umuoguduakpu.

“The people that looked up to governors across the east for protection can now see for themselves that Fulani caliphate are the ones in charge.”

Kanu, who reeled out names of some of the victims, wondered why BBC, CNN, NTA and Channels have maintained silence over the abominable atrocity adding: “When it comes to IPOB, I am certain that when the time comes they will report IPOB response with glee.”