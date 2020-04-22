Nnamdi Kanu is hale and hearty – IPOB replies Olunloyo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has hit out at Kemi Olunloyo over claims its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is dead.

In a statement released Wednesday, April 22, IPOB National Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful debunked Olunloyo’s claims that Kanu died in Italy, saying she has been paid to peddle falsehood.

You can read Kemi Olunloyo’s take here.

But according to Emma Powerful, Kanu is doing fine and would be addressing the world on Wednesday evening.

He said,

“Kemi Olunloyo was paid to talk rubbish about Nnamdi Kanu, he’s not dead. Kanu is very much alive, strong and healthy.

“They paid her to attack Kanu because he has been exposing them and their ills.

“Our leader will be live on air this evening, so forget that woman, she is talking rubbish.”