Nnamdi Kanu goes on Facebook Live, blasts Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has been left with eggs on her face after claiming IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was dead.

According to Olunloyo, Kanu had been killed along with members of IPOB and was replaced by a body double – a sublime irony for the IPOB leader who has levelled same allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari.

But there was a twist Wednesday as Kanu rubbished death rumours peddled by Olunloyo by going LIVE on Facebook with over 30k viewers.

And of course, the self-styled IPOB leader ripped her apart for being a paid agent of the Buhari administration while also calling out the Nigerian government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

