Nnamdi Kanu donates N50m to fight Coronavirus

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Friday evening, announced the donation of N50 million to States in Biafran land to fight Coronavirus pandemic.

Mazi Kanu while making the announcement of the donation on Friday in a radio broadcast described it as contingency fund from IPOB’s coffers.

He said that part of the fund would be used to ensure that some hospitals located at strategic centres in the Southeast zone are equipped to tackle the scourge.

“We never knew that the virus is coming, we have commitments all over the world, we are committing initial N50 million to make sure we educate and prepare our people for what is to come.

“Another N300 million would be budgeted to fight the disease, but the initial N50 million would be made available for the payment of doctors and nurses that would be hired to do the work.

“We will establish one hospital in every state of Biafra including Edo State. We are going to open a food store for the people.

“If you are to confine the people at home, you must make sure they do not die of hunger.

“We are equally going to feed those who are not IPOB members. This is what advanced countries are doing for their people.

“I am worried for Africa and humanity but my primary concern is for the people of Biafra.

“We are, therefore, directing that our people should halt all non-essential travel, abide by all directives, and take precautionary measures to ensure they survived the scourge.”

“Coronavirus has actually exposed unpreparedness of the nation to tackle the emergency, as we do not have the hospitals that can sustain the pandemic.

“The outbreak of the disease has put Nigeria to shame. All these years of looting, telling people lies of building hospitals has exposed the government insincerity”

Kanu’s donation comes as the southeast records its first case of the virus in Enugu State.

So far, 81 Nigerians have been infected with the disease.