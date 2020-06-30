Nnamdi Kanu accuses FG of transferring gas from South to North

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned plans by Presidency to flag off a gas pipeline totalling $2.8 billion to service the northern part of Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to Kanu, the sole aim of the gas pipeline known as AKK is to transfer gas from Biafraland to the ‘terror breeding Sharia territories’ in a bid to industrialize the north and from there export the gas to other Islamic North African countries.

Kanu who spoke in a statement made available to journalists in Awka by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “Here is the issue, the entire Biafraland including the Niger Delta, South East and South South have no industrial gas pipeline that will aid industrialisation but they are the ones that produce the gas. They drink from the same pool of dirty water they go to toilet in.

“Igbo land has the biggest gas reserves in the whole of Africa in Ohaji/Egbema/Ugwuta axis. Dangote has been busy purchasing choice acres of gas rich lands with the help of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“We understand AKK stands for Ajeokuta, Kaduna, Kano.”

The exiled IPOB leader said that South-West are also benefitting from the enslavement of Biafraland because, they too are getting their own gas pipeline from Igboland to the Ogun and Lagos area, to help provide steady electricity for companies there.

Kanu added: “This is why they want One Nigeria by all means. Now you know why you head to the north or west once you graduate.”

