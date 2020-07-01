Nnamani, Fashola, Keyamo others on APC reconciliation committee

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and a host of other bigwigs have been appointed by the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to head the party’s Edo and Ondo Reconciliation Committees, respectively.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the committee approved their appointments as well as those of other members at its inaugural meeting held at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Monday.

Nabena said:

“The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has approved the appointment of the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON and the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello to chair the Party’s Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States respectively.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

Also on the committees are Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; as well as Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Others are Tahir Mamman, Margaret Okadigbo, Sanusi Musa, Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, Adamu Aliero, Bamidele Opeyemi, Gambon Magaji, Jasper Azuwatalum, Binta Muazu, Iquo Inyang and Shina Pellar.

