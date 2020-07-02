NMA condemns attack on FMC Lokoja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has strongly condemned the attack on the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of NMA, Dr. Zubair Kabiru, and Dr. Okungbowa Osaretin, respectively, they described the attack as “uncivilized and uncalled for”.

The hoodlums stormed the hospital’s premises, vandalized offices and carted away some personal and hospital valuables.

“The hospital is where lives are saved; it is uncivilized for it to be attacked for whatsoever reason,” the statement read.

“The staff of the hospital had planned to have a peaceful protest over their safety in the hospital as a result of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 in the state.

“However, before the protest could start, some unknown hoodlums stormed the hospital premises and disrupted the planned peaceful protest.

“This action has led to the total shutdown of the only functional tertiary healthcare facility in the state.

“NMA Kogi state believes that the action of these hoodlums is totally uncalled for and condemns it in absolute terms.”

The association, therefore, called on the State and Federal Governments to bring the perpetrators to book, while ensuring adequate security for the healthcare workers in the state.

