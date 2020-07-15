NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo, is dead

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Taraba State, Comrade Peter Gambo, has died.

Reports coming out of the north-east state say Mr Gambo died at the Taraba State Specialist Hospital Jalingo after a brief illness today Wednesday, July 15.

Confirming his death, the state commissioner of health Dr Innocent Vakkai, said Gambo died of diabetes and not COVID-19 as some persons have speculated.

He said that though Gambo had been on admission at the state’s Specialist hospital Jalingo, he was tested of COVID-19 and his result came back negative.

Until his demise, he was serving his second tenure in office as the Chairman of the NLC, in addition to being the General Overseer of the Jesus Glorious Army International Church, Taraba State.

