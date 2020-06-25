Nkechi Blessing Writes Open Letter to Instagram Trolls

Nkechi Blessing is about sick and tired of having to deal with trolls day in, day out.
The actress wrote an open letter to Instagram trolls asking them to desist from their ways.
Mentioning how the social media platform has enabled people who maximised its usefulness attain financial freedom, the actress who herself confessed to being a troll at one point in time, stated that she has made a U-turn and urged others to do same.
Nkechi Blessing talked on how trolling could negatively affect its recipient and revealed that she had cried many times off of reading what people wrote about her.
She advised that the energy that people invest in trolling be channelled into more productive ventures.
This is an open letter to you that derive joy in opening several Fake acct to troll,abuse,tear apart people on Instagram…How does that make you feel? Seeing a human being like you Sad,unhappy and miserable? I myself may have been one at some point which I am not proud of,But there is a limit👌….I can categorically tell you that this App called Instagram has made millions of people Rich,house owners,business owners ETC…Instead of using the platform you have to troll and bring people down,why not use that same energy into making your own life better,Cus really I have never seen a Successful Hater,always miserable and hungry….I hope this little msg touches your heart to change today…Not all of us can have thick skin,infact hard girl hard girl I cry most times,pick myself up and move on…Cus all your hate has been my major motivation🤜🏼 But what about those who do not have my kind of skin? Some end up been depressed and most times depression leads to suicide….The world is going thru a lot already,The Least you can do is Show LOVE** Even tho most of you were not born with love**You don’t need to have 200k followers to be an influencer,Use that same energy you use in trolling people into making noise about yourself and I tell you Sooner or later you will be heard….ENUF AlREADY!