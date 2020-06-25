Nkechi Blessing Writes Open Letter to Instagram Trolls

Nkechi Blessing is about sick and tired of having to deal with trolls day in, day out.

The actress wrote an open letter to Instagram trolls asking them to desist from their ways.

Mentioning how the social media platform has enabled people who maximised its usefulness attain financial freedom, the actress who herself confessed to being a troll at one point in time, stated that she has made a U-turn and urged others to do same.

Nkechi Blessing talked on how trolling could negatively affect its recipient and revealed that she had cried many times off of reading what people wrote about her.

She advised that the energy that people invest in trolling be channelled into more productive ventures.

