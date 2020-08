Nkechi Blessing Sunday has requested that people quit dragging both her and her ex-boyfriend over their failed relationship.

The actress who was romantically linked to a certain Yemi Mike, revealed that they had broken up since February but people didn’t realise because she’s not one of those people who air and wallow after demise of a relationship.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday went on to state that the constant dragging of her ex is becoming rather irritating and folks should quit it already.

