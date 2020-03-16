Nkechi Blessing Mocks Colleagues Over Expensive AMVCA Outfits

Nkechi Blessing has some words for her colleagues.

Recall that the actress joined the list of stars who showed up for this year’s edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards ceremony held at the Eko Hotel. The stars stepped out in their best, with many flaunting their expensive designer or high-end outfits which Blessing now believes were paid for with loans.

“I just dey pity for people wey borrow money for this AMVCA, the ones wey go do designer of million-million,” she began, adding, “By now, their eyes don clear. You see us so, make we nor dey do pass ourselves.”

And she said a lot more.

Watch her below: