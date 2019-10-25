NJC recommends 4 judges to Buhari for Supreme Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended four judges to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation the supreme court.

Soji Oye, NJC spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, listing the supreme court nominees as Adamu Jauro, Emmanuel Agim, C. Oseji and Helen Ogunwumiju.

Oye said council also recommended the appointments of Tsoho John as substantive chief judge of the federal high court, B. Kanyip as national president of industrial court, Esther Edigin as chief judge of the Edo high court and Eunice Aderonke Alade as president of the Ondo customary court of appeal.

The NJC spokesman said Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Sikiru Adeposi Oke, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Lawrence Olawale Arojo were all appointed judges of the Osun state high court.

He added that council approved the appointments of Bawa Sunday Baba, Nkeruwem Martin Obot and Yahaya Adamu as judges in Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom and Kogi high courts respectively.

Onyinye Samuel Anumonye and Victoria Toochukwu were all appointed as judges in the Anambra state high court while Goje Yahaya Hamman was appointed as a judge in Taraba high court.

Also Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie and Adiele Ogbonna were all appointed judges in Abia state high court. Ibrahim Alhaji Ya’u was appointed as kadi, Jigawa sharia court of appeal.

“All the appointed Judges are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and or confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be,” Oye said.

The spokesman said the council set up eight panels to probe eight judges for alleged misconduct following petitions filed against them.