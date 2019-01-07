Nishikori Downs Medvedev for Brisbane Title

Japanese star Kei Nishikori claimed his first title since 2016 when he downed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

The smooth-playing Japanese star was runner-up in Brisbane in 2017 but went one better this year in a superb final.

Nishikori dominated his Russian rival throughout, despite a slight hiccup when one poor service game cost him the second set.

The second seed started slowly and went down 0-3 to the Russian.

But he recovered to break back and then seized the advantage at 3-3 when he broke Medvedev again, taking the first set in 42 minutes.

Nishikori was all over the Russian in the second set, his powerful and well-directed groundstrokes forcing Medvedev into errors.

Medvedev held on against Nishikori’s multiple chances to break at 2-2 and 3-3 and took advantage of his opponent’s poor service game to break ahead.

Any thought Medvedev would take the momentum into the decider proved wrong as Nishikori stormed to a 5-1 lead, eventually wrapping up the final in just over two hours.

Nishikori said he was pleased with his form heading into the Australian Open, a tournament at which he has never progressed further than the quarterfinals.

“The main goal is to do well in Australian Open, but I’m really happy that I’ve been playing really well this week,” he said.

“Even if I lost today, I think I was very confident, and some of the matches I played some of the best (players).

“So, I’m happy to go in Melbourne, and I feel like it’s one of my favourite tournaments there.

“I feel like I have much support and feel almost home there so I hope I can do well better than quarterfinal.”