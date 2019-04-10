Nipsey Hussle’s Mom Breaks Silence, Shares Powerful Message for Fans

Nipsey Hussle’s mother, Angelique Smith, is a powerful woman.

Smith shared some words of encouragement for those who continue to mourn her son’s death.

From the video clip, tells fans she has remained strong in the wake of the tragedy and would like his fans to do the same.

“I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up,” she said in a video shared on Jai Yew’s Facebook page. “Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And pleased be encouraged.”

She added that fans should not fear death and instead focus on living good lives—just as her son had done.

“When you walk this earth and you do good deeds for people, and you are loving and kind, those are the things that will show on your face. You will look more beautiful,” Smith said. Ermias looked healthy, he looked clean, he had a glow, he was radiant. And he was so perfect he had a sweet aroma […] he even smelled good.”

She continued: “Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery—the secret, rather, to the mystery of life.”

