“I’m praying for [Eric Holder] too. I hope he does not get killed in custody,” said Margaret Boutte in a CBS2 interview. “Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness.”

The 88-year-old continued, “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

The late rapper’s girlfriend Lauren London also spoke out about his death with the L.A. Times, saying, “He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker. I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

And this comes five days after London mourned her partner on Instagram. “I am completely lost,” she wrote. “I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary my protector my soul … I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”