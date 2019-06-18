Nipsey Hussle’s Family Reportedly Claims His Babymama is an Unfit Parent

Nipsey Hussle’s family reportedly have said that Tanisha Foster, mother of the late rapper’s daughter Emani, is unfit to parent the 10-year-old based on Foster’s relationships with her two other children.

According to TMZ, lawyers for Nipsey’s family believe they can keep Emani out of Foster’s custody by highlighting the hardships faced by Foster’s 18-year-old daughter. The media house also added that Foster’s eldest daughter is currently in juvenile detention in Los Angeles for petty theft, and Foster has yet to claim her.

Officials at the detention center haven’t released the 18-year-old on the grounds that she doesn’t have a high school diploma, GED, or a stable environment she can return to. Those familiar with Foster’s relationship with her daughter have said she hasn’t been a constant presence in the girl’s life and has declined to show up for court hearings.

TMZ added that Tanisha also has a 17-year-old son who has been accused of truancy and has moved around between different homes.

Which is why Nipsey’s family believes Emani would be best served by staying in their custody. Since the rapper’s death in March, Emani has been living with her aunt and Nipsey’s sister Samantha, who is spearheading the fight for legal guardianship.

