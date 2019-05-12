Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Wants Control Over His $2 Million Estate

Nipsey Hussle’s brother seeks to control his assets.

According to tthe Blast, Samiel Asghedom, aka Blacc Sam, has filed a petition to become the administrator of Nipsey’s multimillion-dollar estate. Asghedom says no one was legally designated to handle Nipsey’s fortune, after the rapper died without a will.

And from the legal documents, he is seeking to become the administrator of Nipsey’s estate, which has an estimated value of more than $2 million.

Asghedom reportedly said there has been an influx of business opportunities in the month following Nipsey’s murder, and he wants to ensure those offers are pursued in a timely and proper manner.

“[Nipsey’s] passing has created significant media attention, which, in turn has presented potential time-sensitive business opportunities based on [Nipsey Hussle]’s likeness, right of publicity, and other intellectual property based on the media attention surrounding [Nipsey Hussle]’s exceptional life story and musical career,” he wrote.

A judge has yet to announce a ruling on Asghedom’s request.