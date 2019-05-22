Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Has Been Indicted, Will Head to Trial

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Has Been Indicted, Will Head to Trial

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been indicted by a grand jury and now will head to trial.

This was confirmed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has revealed that Holder was indicted May 9 on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It includes allegations that Holder “personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.”

Prosecutors previously charged Holder with the same counts, but the indictment means they can skip a preliminary hearing and head to trial.

The 29-year-old suspect, who was arrested on April 2 after a nearly 48-hour manhunt, pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in June. His bail has been set at $6.53 million.

He faces life in state prison if convicted.

Related Posts

The Raptors Gifts Drake a Custom OVO Jacket Worth $769,000

May 22, 2019

Georgina Onuoha Makes Excuses for Naira Marley: “I’ll Be Glad If You Arrest Politicians.”

May 22, 2019

Actress Fela Makafui Speaks About Her Late Dad: “I Should Have Forgiven Him.”

May 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *