Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Has Been Indicted, Will Head to Trial

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been indicted by a grand jury and now will head to trial.

This was confirmed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has revealed that Holder was indicted May 9 on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It includes allegations that Holder “personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.”

Prosecutors previously charged Holder with the same counts, but the indictment means they can skip a preliminary hearing and head to trial.

The 29-year-old suspect, who was arrested on April 2 after a nearly 48-hour manhunt, pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in June. His bail has been set at $6.53 million.

He faces life in state prison if convicted.