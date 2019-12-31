Nipsey Hussle, Oliver Mtukudzi & More: Here are the Musicians We Lost this 2019

NPR has compiled the list of the musicians who died this 2019. This list includes the likes of Clyde King, Nipsey Hussle, Oliver Mtukudzi, Juice WRLD, and many others.
Here’s the brief bios of some of the icons we lost this year:
5. Clydie King
Aug. 21, 1943 – Jan. 7, 2019
King began her career by leading her own doo-wop group, but the Dallas native found her way to greater renown as an in-demand backup singer, recording with the likes of Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steely Dan and Bob Dylan.
5. Oliver Mtukudzi
Sept. 22, 1952 – Jan. 23, 2019
Known as “Tuku” to his legion of fans, Mtukudzi often aimed his songwriting at the politics of his native Zimbabwe — celebrating the country’s new independence in the early 1980s and criticizing the rule of Robert Mugabe as it stretched into the 2010s.
4. James Ingram
Feb. 16, 1952 – January 2019
With a signature timbre that instantly evokes the classic R&B sound of the 1980s, Ingram landed two Grammys and two No. 1 hits as a singer and became an in-demand collaborator, co-writing with Quincy Jones and dueting with Linda Ronstadt.
3. Nipsey Hussle
Aug. 15, 1985 – March 31, 2019
A beloved inspirational figure in hip-hop, the rapper and philanthropist born Ermias Joseph Asghedom survived gang life in South Central Los Angeles and legitimized his street hustle, using his entrepreneurial skills to create economic empowerment in his community.
2. Jessye Norman
Sept. 15, 1945 – Sept. 30, 2019
Praised for the beauty and opulence of her voice, Norman crafted a distinctive career that spanned decades and styles of music, becoming a leading figure both in the opera house and on the recital stage. Her repertoire was broad, from baroque music to modernists, pop songs and blues to her beloved Duke Ellington.
1. Juice WRLD
Dec. 2, 1998 – Dec. 8, 2019
The young Chicago rapper born Jarad Anthony Higgins was one of the fastest-rising names in the emo-rap subculture that incubated on SoundCloud before exploding onto the charts. His 2017 single “Lucid Dreams” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and this March his album Death Race for Love went to No. 1.
Check out the rest on the list here.