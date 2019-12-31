Nipsey Hussle, Oliver Mtukudzi & More: Here are the Musicians We Lost this 2019

5. Oliver Mtukudzi

Sept. 22, 1952 – Jan. 23, 2019

Known as “Tuku” to his legion of fans, Mtukudzi often aimed his songwriting at the politics of his native Zimbabwe — celebrating the country’s new independence in the early 1980s and criticizing the rule of Robert Mugabe as it stretched into the 2010s.

4. James Ingram

Feb. 16, 1952 – January 2019

With a signature timbre that instantly evokes the classic R&B sound of the 1980s, Ingram landed two Grammys and two No. 1 hits as a singer and became an in-demand collaborator, co-writing with Quincy Jones and dueting with Linda Ronstadt.

3. Nipsey Hussle

Aug. 15, 1985 – March 31, 2019

A beloved inspirational figure in hip-hop, the rapper and philanthropist born Ermias Joseph Asghedom survived gang life in South Central Los Angeles and legitimized his street hustle, using his entrepreneurial skills to create economic empowerment in his community.

2. Jessye Norman

Sept. 15, 1945 – Sept. 30, 2019

Praised for the beauty and opulence of her voice, Norman crafted a distinctive career that spanned decades and styles of music, becoming a leading figure both in the opera house and on the recital stage. Her repertoire was broad, from baroque music to modernists, pop songs and blues to her beloved Duke Ellington.

1. Juice WRLD

Dec. 2, 1998 – Dec. 8, 2019

The young Chicago rapper born Jarad Anthony Higgins was one of the fastest-rising names in the emo-rap subculture that incubated on SoundCloud before exploding onto the charts. His 2017 single “Lucid Dreams” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and this March his album Death Race for Love went to No. 1.