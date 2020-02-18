Nintendo releases sparkling colours for new Switch Lite

Nintendo has announced the first new Switch Lite colour since the portable-only console launched last year.

The latest hue is “coral,” perhaps belatedly inspired by Pantone’s decision to name “Living Coral” the Color of the Year for 2019.

Coral joins turquoise, grey, and yellow in the regular lineup. It’ll be available in Japan on March 20th, with preorders starting on March 7th.

Notably, the launch of the new system doesn’t appear to have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has already taken a toll on global business.

The coral Switch Lite maintains the same price of $182 (N66,000).

Gaming fans in Nigerian can order online.