Niniola to hook up with Timbaland on New Song

Nigerian singing sensation Niniola has confirmed a possible collaboration with international music star and producer, Timbaland.

Niniola has proven herself to be one of the most energetic entertainers on the Nigerian music milieu, and her fans can’t wait to see her dazzle on a major international collaboration like her peers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

In her latest interview with Okay Africa, the Afro House singer, has a list of awaiting foreign collaborations with both Drake and Timbaland.

Speaking about how she met Timbaland, the singer explained that legendary record producer, rapper and singer commented on her photo on social media and she followed up with him via Direct Message (DM), where they discussed working on a musical project together.

Niniola said having the ‘legends’ hit her up on social media meant a lot to her. “It meant a lot to me, because when you see legends like that who have achieved so much appreciating your music, what else can you do but be grateful?”

This comes about a week after she dropped the official music video of her latest single, ‘Broda Sodiq’.

The ‘Maradona’ singer starred as a naughty mistress in the entertaining video that showed us another playful side of the astonishing songstress.