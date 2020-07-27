Nina Onyenobi Shares Beautiful Shot of Her Baby Boy

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Nina Onyenobi Shares Beautiful Shot of Her Baby Boy

New mum, Nina Onyenobi of Big Brother Naija, ‘Double Wahala’ season is positively glowing.

The 24-year-old who is now based in Atlanta after her marriage, shared a cute shot of herself and her son in a mummy and me moment.

Nina who seems to be back to work, shared a series of videos and photos from behind-the-scene of the photoshoot for her Nina Empire business and managed to slide in a shot of her son too on Instagram.

The reality star cum businesswoman who looks like she’s handling motherhood like a pro, posted the shot showing off a side view of her baby boy whom she welcomed earlier this month.

“My baby missed the hell out of me,” she said of the sweet photo.

,

Related Posts

Jackye Madu Posts Sultry Bikini Pictures as She Shades Ex-boyfriend

July 27, 2020

Rapper, Fabolous Shows Off Incredible Tatto of His Son

July 27, 2020

See the Epic Exchange Between Alex Asogwa and a Fan

July 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply