Nina Onyenobi Shares Beautiful Shot of Her Baby Boy

New mum, Nina Onyenobi of Big Brother Naija, ‘Double Wahala’ season is positively glowing.

The 24-year-old who is now based in Atlanta after her marriage, shared a cute shot of herself and her son in a mummy and me moment.

Nina who seems to be back to work, shared a series of videos and photos from behind-the-scene of the photoshoot for her Nina Empire business and managed to slide in a shot of her son too on Instagram.

The reality star cum businesswoman who looks like she’s handling motherhood like a pro, posted the shot showing off a side view of her baby boy whom she welcomed earlier this month.

“My baby missed the hell out of me,” she said of the sweet photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

