Nina Onyenobi Shares Adorable Photo of Son, Denzel

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Nina Onyenobi has finally unveiled her son, Denzel to the world.

The 25-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby boy whom she welcomed back in July as well as pen a beautiful message to him.

“To my son,

I loved you from the very start

You stole my breath , embraced my heart,I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,

Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy , you are my definition of perfect. Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely”, she wrote.

See pictures below.

