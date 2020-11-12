Nina Onyenobi Shares Adorable Photo of Son, Denzel

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Nina Onyenobi has finally unveiled her son, Denzel to the world.
The 25-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby boy whom she welcomed back in July as well as pen a beautiful message to him.
“To my son,
I loved you from the very start
You stole my breath , embraced my heart,I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,
Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy , you are my definition of perfect. Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely”, she wrote.
See pictures below.
