Nina Onyenobi Shares Adorable Photo of Son, Denzel

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Nina Onyenobi Shares Adorable Photo of Son, Denzel

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Nina Onyenobi has finally unveiled her son, Denzel to the world.

The 25-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby boy whom she welcomed back in July as well as pen a beautiful message to him.

“To my son,
I loved you from the very start
You stole my breath , embraced my heart,I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,
Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy , you are my definition of perfect. Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely”, she wrote.

See pictures below.

,

Related Posts

Looks Like Laycon and Vee are Working on Some Music Together

November 12, 2020

Pharrell Williams Launches Skincare Line, Humanrace

November 12, 2020

Estranged Wife of Alaafin of Oyo Cries Out Over Threats to Life

November 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply